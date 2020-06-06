Rafael Nadal pointed out that the situation experienced by COVID-19 is so complicated that it is not time to think about Roland Garros

The situation that exists in the world because of coronavirus COVID-19 It is so complicated that it is not time to think about any tennis tournament, much less about Roland Garros, affirmed the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal.

“I don’t think about Roland Garros. The situation is too difficult to think about the possible scenarios that we would have, we are in a emergency situation, so right now I don’t think about what I would have liked to do if none of this had happened, ”he said.

In a conversation with French fans in the week in which he would have defended his scepter of the second Grand Slam of the season, he recognized that it is difficult not to compete in some tournaments, but remains positive and waiting for everything to return to normal.

“It is hard not to play certain tournaments because I am no longer 21 years old and missing appointments like that is painful, almost a year without playing, but it is part of life, it is not so serious, the important thing is all the lives that have been lost and the families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. ”

Although he reiterated that he is sad for not playing one of his favorite tournaments, he made it clear that there are more important things than any sporting event and “this is not the time to think about this.”

On the other hand, number two in the ranking of the ATP He said that he has done things in the best way and be ready when it is time to return, and that he does it safely.

“If one day I feel a little more tired I don’t train, there is time ahead to manage this with responsibility“To carry out each phase calmly, we do not have a calendar and that makes it more complicated, hopefully the outlook will be much clearer in the coming days”

Nadal, who has been almost three weeks training, increases the workload over the days, motivated by a possible return to activity, but without losing sight of the world situation and happy now to enjoy time with his family and friends.

“The most important thing is to recover our lives, overcome this terrible situation and enjoy entertainment again, it is time to stay calm, be patient until everything returns to normal and a solution is found for everything that is happening. “

With information from Notimex