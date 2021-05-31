Drag Race Spain debuted this Sunday in style and did so with expulsion included. The Macarena, the 30-year-old drag queen from San Fernando (Cádiz), fwas the first withdrawal from the contest featuring Supreme de Luxe.

And it is that the Cadiz did not completely convince the jury with the result of the fashion test. The Javis, Ana Locking and, this Sunday as guest Jon Kortajarena, felt disappointed to see the proposal of the Cadiz, who left pins and everything in her market dress.

“He has done one of the worst looks, he has not taken care of the details because he had a label with a hanging pin and the bottoms were badly cut. Maybe you don’t know how to sew, but, Cut the bass like that?“Calvo went on to say about the drag’s carelessness.

For his part, the model and actor said: “You have made a brave bet and surely there is a lot of work on your look, but I think it has not worked. It doesn’t seem sophisticated to me, I don’t think it’s polished. “

A) Yes, Macarena was sent to lipsync with Dovima Nurmi. After a tough confrontation under the song of Mónica Naranjo Survive, the woman from Cádiz was the chosen by the jury to leave the program.

“Lola Flores dropped an earring and look, she’s a living legend”

Despite this, the Andalusian showed her sense of humor: “Lola Flores dropped an earring and look, she’s a living legend. I don’t shit because I’m on TV! “He joked.

More serious, he assured: “You have saved me in many ways. Thank you very much for seeing that in me, that I knew was there. I am not happy, I am not angry, I am not sad. I’m leaving proud. ”