Thursday May 21, 2020

The national midfielder referred to the words delivered by his former teammate at Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini. The experienced Italian defense said that the ‘King’ Arturo several times did not show up for training or that he arrived under the state of drunkenness at the sports center.

A few days ago, Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini commented on some details of Arturo Vidal’s behavior during the years when both defended the colors of Juventus. The experienced defender noted that the national midfielder had missed some training sessions or that in some situations he had appeared under the influence of alcohol.

Said that they were not very well received by the Barcelona midfielder who indicated that he does not agree with revealing situations of the privacy of his career. “We must clarify and he did, he wrote me later to tell me what had happened. I don’t seem to count private things ”, indicated through the account of the club where Rodelindo Román was formed.

“You don’t do it alone, you are always with more people. Taking out intimate things is complicated, but journalists go for the worst: alcohol. Because they know that I had a problem with the Ferrari, ”said the midfielder, referring to the vehicular accident he suffered in 2015 during the Copa América.

He also referred to the anecdote revealed by the Italian, in which the ‘King’ came out in advance of a meeting in the United States. ”It was not that I am tearing myself from a concentration. It was with permission, it is something that can be done. If they tell you, you can go out and enjoy, but tomorrow we train at this time ”, clarified the national player.

Vidal’s career in the ‘Vecchia Signora’ allowed him to score 48 goals and 25 assists in 171 games. In addition, the player raised seven trophies with the team during the four years he remained in Italy.