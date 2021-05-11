05/11/2021 at 7:39 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza confirmed his participation in this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo on Tuesday and he considered that he does not see “why not play”, after several players expressed doubts about the real possibilities of organizing them safely.

“Until now I don’t see why not play, I am happy to play in Tokyo, I was only at the Olympic Games once, in Rio 2016. I am excited. I’m sure they are organizing it well and I’m looking forward to that, “said Garbiñe at a press conference in Rome, after winning her first game with a solid 6-1 and 6-2 against Romanian Patricia Tig.

The Spanish player also reported that had the opportunity to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the United States and that it has not received communications about the plan of the Spanish Olympic Committee to vaccinate athletes in view of Tokyo.

Garbiñe expressed high-level tennis on Tuesday despite living a difficult day, in which his rival changed at the last minute due to the injury of the Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. “It was a weird day, I woke up with the sun and with a rival (Pavlyuchenkova), and in the end there was rain and a different rival (Tig) “, he stressed.

He considered that, although it is “one of the tennis players who played the best this year”It is still too early to know if she will be able to win the Roland Garros, which will be played in Paris from May 30 to June 13.

“There is still so much left for Roland Garros. It is true that this injury break I had (Madrid was lost) did not help much. The good thing is to keep competing. Little by little I start to pick up my pace and I have two weeks to prepare. But it is difficult, there are many games and now I don’t even think about whether I’m a candidate “, he claimed.

For now, her next rival in Rome will be the American Bernarda Pera, in a match that Garbiñe sees as an opportunity to keep looking for “good feelings”. He also recognized that he likes to train with men because the ball “has a different weight” and that motivates him to increase his level more and more.