“I don’t see De Gea staying at United”

04/06/2021 at 10:49 AM CEST

The output of David De Gea of the Manchester United it is getting closer and closer to being produced. The ex-footballer of the club Ferdinand River You don’t see the Spanish goalkeeper staying here for more seasons. And it is that after his substitution this weekend before the Brighton, rumors about his possible departure have increased.

“If Dean Henderson finishes the season as a starter, I don’t see that there is a chance that De Gea will stay. He will support his teammate, but when he gets home at night, his pride and ego will be hurt. “Ferdinand assured, stressing that his salary will also be a determining factor for his departure. “You have two options: fight for your position or say” I’m done, I’m going somewhere else “, Indian.

Ferdinand also wanted to comment on Henderson, the current starter in the Manchester United goal. “Solskjaer has seen something in him, but he has to act now. It’s okay to be number one at Sheffield United, but it’s different to be number one at Manchester United. He’s in the prime of his career and he wants to play every week. “

And is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to give Henderson ownership in all Europa League matches and in the last league engagement. “De Gea has been a mainstay in the team, but Ole may be looking at things differently now. He’s put Henderson in front of him. Does De Gea accept that and stay? I do not think so”, he assured.

De Gea will be ten years old this summer since his signing for Manchester United from the Atlético de Madrid. At 30, he has played more than 400 games for the English club and has currently lost ownership of both his club and the Spanish selection, to the detriment of the Athletic Club goalkeeper Unai Simon.