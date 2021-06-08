“I don’t see Arsenal’s blood on the pitch”

06/07/2021 at 7:52 PM CEST

Petit, one of the most representative figures of Arsenal, with whom he won the Premier and the FA CUP, has been very critical of the future of the club. The team is far from what it was in the previous decade. In fact, next season he will not play the Champions League after finishing the season eighth in the standings, even below clubs like Leicester or West Ham, which historically were very distant from the Gunners.

“I no longer recognize this club, I don’t see the blood of Arsenal on the pitch” he snapped. Emmanuel vindicated the bad management of the club despite the economic possibilities that they do have: “It is not a question of money because Arsenal have the power to put 70 million in a player if they want to.“he explained.

The Arsenal legend prioritized the identity that the team should have, and that it has lost: “It’s a question of profile, who do you want for your team in terms of character and quality? “, confessed. In addition, he mentioned again a bad performance with the entry and exit of the club’s footballers: “What are Arsenal doing in the transfer market? I do not get it. They spend money, sometimes a lot of money, but on the wrong player “, declared.

Likewise, Petit expressed his doubts regarding the current workforce: “To be honest, I’m not really convinced, for four, five, six years, with 60 percent of the team.” , he reiterated. In the last two seasons he has finished eighth, an unthinkable situation years ago: “This is a turning point for Arsenal, they are at the end of the world. They need to go in the right direction or else they will fall, fall and fall again and it will be more difficult for them to attract players“he declared.

At this point, for the former footballer there are important new arrivals this summer: “We must be more efficient in the transfer market because Arsenal cannot depend on the academy players,” he said. “With all the respect I have for Saka and Smith Rowe, they have been playing brilliantly, especially Saka, but the other players, the experienced players, What have they brought to the team since they arrived?“, sentenced who was a player of Arsenal and Barça.