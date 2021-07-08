“I don’t see any reason to leave”

07/07/2021 at 7:32 PM CEST

Dusan Tadic will continue in the Ajax the next season. Despite the rumors that placed him in Italy, the footballer has rejected Milan’s offer and will live his fourth season in the Eridivisie. It is not the first time that the player bets on the club. Last season, different European clubs were also interested in him, but the player decided to stay at the club “of his dreams”

Although Overmars, the sports director, already confirmed that he was not going to leave this summer, now it is the footballer who explains it: “I’m staying at Ajax, I’m in the club of my dreams. I see no reason to leave“He said. I play for Ajax and have too much fun to leave this team. It is one of the most beautiful clubs in the world “ added.

The 32-year-old player intends to continue at Ajax. He has a contract until June 2023 and it does not seem that he intends to wear another shirt. The team finished as the leader last season sixteen points above their main rival, PSV.

Tadic is about to reach 150 games with the team. Since arriving in 2018 he has played 149, in which he has scored 76 goals and given 70 assists.