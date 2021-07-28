“I don’t recognize the person I worked with,” says Dua Lipa of DaBaby’s homophobic comments

British singer Dua Lipa distanced herself from her collaborator on the Levitating song, DaBaby, in the face of homophobic and misogynistic comments she made last weekend.

“I am shocked and horrified by DaBaby’s comments. I don’t really recognize the person I worked with. I know that my fans know where my heart is and that I support the LGBTQ community, ”the singer wrote in an Instagram story.

On July 25, the 29-year-old rapper appeared at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, where the rapper insulted numerous groups during his speeches and criticized the carriers of the AIDS virus.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV / AIDS or one of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two or three weeks, turn on your cell phone. Ladies, if your vagina smells like water, turn on your cell phone. Folks, if you’re not sucking dicks in the parking lot, turn on your cell phone, ”he said.

Several videos about those comments were vitalized on social networks, which generated various criticisms of the rapper, who assured that his words were taken out of context and that he actually has a diverse fan base.

“Regardless of what all of you idiots are talking about and how the internet twisted my damn words, me and all my fans on the show, gays and straights, we fired up,” he added.

Faced with the controversy, the British singer asked her fans to join in to end the stigmas of the LGBTQ community. “We have to unite to fight against the stigma and ignorance around HIV / AIDS,” he concluded.