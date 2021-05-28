“I don’t mind scoring zero points in the final and winning it”

05/29/2021 at 12:06 AM CEST

The Spanish-Montenegrin center of Barça, Nikola Mirotic, said this Friday, after qualifying for the Euroleague final by beating Armani Milan (84-82), that in the final anAnadolu Efes Istanbul does not care about “scoring zero points and winning it”.

The Barça pivot, his team’s top scorer in the semifinal with 21 points, assured that basketball “It is not about individual statistics, but rather it is a collective issue.”

The player acknowledged that su team “suffered a lot” in the third quarter, but despite going ten up and then ten down, “they knew how to find their way” to achieve the victory after a basket by Cory Higgins less than a second from the end.

I have suffered a lot

Mirotic acknowledged that personally he has “suffered a lot” and did not play his “best basketball” throughout the season., and that he needed “his time” to recover and be at the level shown in the semifinal against Armani Milan.

For his part, Pau Gasol, stated that he wasIt is “a tough game” and that in the final they will have to “have a great match to beat Efes Pilsen”.

The Barça pivot, author of 10 points, stressed that his team “He reacted after going down on the scoreboard and won a tight match, which speaks volumes about the character of this team.”

