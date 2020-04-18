© elEconomista.es

Cristina Pedroche has brought up the topic of the menstrual cup in Instagram. The presenter has recommended it once again to all her followers and has taken the opportunity to solve some of the most frequent questions when using it.

The Zapeando collaborator has been using it for a few years, although she regrets not having started with it before: “I wish the first time I had my period lowered, someone would have told me about the menstrual cup. At that time there was not as much information as now” , he has written on Instagram.

Dabiz Muñoz’s wife has highlighted all its benefits: “Even so, there are still many women who do not use it and I want this to change, not only because of savings and because they stop polluting (which of course also) but because it is health “, has explained.

Cristina is no longer affected by the criticism she receives every time she brings this issue up on social networks and she is willing to do everything possible to make the rule no longer a taboo subject: “Also because I don’t like that every time I speak criticism and insults rain down on this topic. It is blood. My blood. And it doesn’t make me sick or I don’t think it’s a subject to hide. “

She has also resolved some of the doubts that are hovering over the menstrual cup today, but she has advised her followers to contact their gynecologist to clarify everything: “And if you still have more questions, you should speak to your doctor, gynecologist , pharmacist or midwife, that they are the experts. You can also ask around here that we will all help each other. Thank you all, “he concluded.

Many followers have thanked her for their advice with tender messages. Gone are the criticism she received times ago every time she brought up the issue on her Instagram account, such as this summer, when she was criticized for “being down” after lowering the rule: “Everyone has to find out about that lowers “or” You do not need to give details about your rule. You can be natural without falling into the vulgar, “wrote some at the time.

