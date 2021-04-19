“I don’t like the Super League and I hope it doesn’t happen”

04/19/2021 at 11:36 PM CEST

EFE

Liverpool midfielder James Milner said on Monday that he does not like the European Super League and that he hopes it does not materialize.

The English player addressed the media after the 1-1 draw against him Leeds United.

“As everyone thinks, there are many questions to be resolved. I can only give my opinion. I do not like it and I hope it does not happen“the captain of Liverpool, one of the founding clubs of the Superliga, told Sky Sports.

Milner is one of the first footballers of one of the founding clubs to position themselves against the Superliga, along with Bruno fernandes, Manchester United, and Joao Cancelo, Manchester City.