Alexander Nadur, President of Huracán, did not give up and admitted that he does not plan to hire Joaquín Larrivey for having played in Vélez in that controversial ‘final’ in the 2009 tournament, which ended in the consecration of the Liniers club.

« I don’t like Larrivey, I love all the players who left the club, but Larrivey is the exception to that rule for what happened in 2009« , said the leader of the Globe, in dialogue with The Show of La Oral, about the current forward of the U of Chile.

For his part, Nadur gave an overview of the next pass market: « We will incorporate five or six players at the request of Israel Damonte and that they be men and want to play in Hurricane. «

Finally, the president of the Globe replied to Marcos Diaz, who warned that he would not return to the Parque Patricios club while Nadur is the president: « I want Marcos Díaz in Hurricane, the club and the people need him. He is a great goalkeeper, he gave a lot to Hurricane and hopefully what we can see again in the club arch, « he closed.