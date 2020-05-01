Matthijs de Ligt is one of the best defenders on the current scene, despite the fact that he himself recognizes that it is not the position he likes the most. The reason? His clear offensive vocation, but he plays behind since he was 15 years old and has had to adapt. It is not surprising that in an interview with ‘Champions Journal’, De Ligt acknowledges that he is inspired by the philosophy of Barça, followed by other clubs, of giving the ball responsibilities to the defenders. He is pleased with this, even though he went to an Italian team when he was in Barça’s orbit …

05/01/2020

On at 13:51

CEST

sport.es

“Since the appearance of Barcelona’s ‘tiki taka’, all the teams have wanted to play behind and for this, they need good defenses with the ball at their feet”, explains De Ligt, who still chose Juventus over Barça for other more material reasons. “So technical ability is really important in my role,” he adds.

He acknowledges in the interview that his vocation was never to limit himself to defend. “Until he was 15, he was an offensive midfielder. I played a lot in the middle of the field, scored goals, gave assists and everything. Suddenly, they told me that it would be better for my career to go to the defense, “says the former center-back from Ajax and now in Turin. And he is resounding in his statement:” I do not like being a defender, but you must be able to give a step back and understand where you can improve. Mental qualities are essential in defense. “

