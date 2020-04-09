Pau Gasol does not think much of the withdrawal, but is aware of the severity of his injury. The best Spanish basketball player of all time revealed that he wants to play in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and assured that he wants to be on top so “he will have to play competitively” next year when he recovers from a foot injury.

“Now, on the one hand, I have more time to recover but I will have to play competitively to get to the summer of 2021 at a good level in order to be able to compete and help my country. It is not a negative thing, but the truth is that by then I will be 41 years old. It is something that stimulates me because I have always been guided by challenges and I am very ambitious. I still want to be able to play my fifth Games, which is possibly my last tournament, “he told Olympic Channel.

Gasol is in no rush to recover from a foot injury that has kept him in the dry dock for a year and a month. “I have assumed that if I don’t have a chance to play again I will have had an amazing career and I will be happy. If I can play something else, which I work hard for, and enjoy the sport I love a little more, it would be great. I have body and mind in it, but we will see ».

“I don’t know yet if my foot will be able to recover and bear the effort, load and stress that professional basketball demands at forty. I try to control what I can control, to do what I can do at home. And once I can do something else, I will. I need to see the doctors but right now I can’t », he settled.

Lastly, he spoke of the health workers and other professionals whom he considers to be referents: «There are many people who inspire me right now. The healthcare personnel who are working very hard during this coronavirus crisis are very inspiring. They are people who work against the clock at risk for the good of the society of their countries and communities. These people inspire ». «People who are trying to find a solution in the health field, in science, in politics. If you do everything you can to do something bigger than you, that is inspiration for me, “he concluded.