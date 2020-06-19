Santi Cañizares He has not mincing words. He often shows this when he comments on football games or talks about ‘his’ Valencia, but also when he is questioned about other issues. In recent hours, the former goalkeeper has had a virtual chat with Mister Chip via Twitter and has not hesitated to charge against Pep Guardiola for his continuous attacks on Spain and his political proclamations.

The former goalkeeper does not understand at what point he began to have that hatred for our country after having defended his shirt and even crying for some elimination: «I remember back in ’92 Guardiola spoke to us about politics in a very moderate wayWe could even joke with affection, what we talked about politics was anecdotal. If someone was from the other extreme it did not matter, there was only hesitation. My experience with Pep is that. There was talk of politics with pleasure, nothing to do with the history that exists now, whether Guardiola is involved or not. Now everything is disgusting, we no longer tolerate each other. He said he was in love with Catalonia ».

«I have never seen him uncomfortable in the National Team, neither he nor anyone else. I have only seen Oleguer, come and talk to Luis Aragonés, asking him not to take him any more, which was not what he wanted. He is the only one who had a nose to say it. I never saw that in Guardiola, he was always delighted at all the calls of the selection. Once we ended up crying after losing. I have never seen him renounce in the National Team, ”adds Cañizares, who goes even further.

« I don’t know when he mutated his brain »

«I feel very bad when he speaks ill of Spain. As if anyone said no, much worse. I have been with him in the National Team and we have cried when we were eliminated in Boston. I don’t know when he mutated his brain. Neither yours nor that of a large part of society that makes us face each other. Before, you could discuss politics, hesitate, even enjoy. We are no longer able not even to self-criticize the party that we like. At what point have our brains been stolen? At what point has Guardiola mutated? What need do you have to do that? He doesn’t have that heart, he’s not a bad boy. I don’t know who runs his political brain, I don’t understand it », says the now sports commentator.

Lastly, he acknowledged that they have a WhatsApp group from the team that went to the Olympic Games and the only one who is not there is Guardiola: «I don’t know what happened to him, I have lost contact with him. All of us who play the Olympiad have a chat. All but one: Pep Guardiola. Probably because he’s the most famous guy right now. I am not criticizing you for not being in the chat, I understand that you have a lot of stress and are not bullshit. There is Luis Enrique, Abelardo … He is not ».