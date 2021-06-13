“I don’t know where their brains are”

Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right party Vox. (Photo: Marcos del Mazo via .)

ERRATA: This article was erroneously published assigning Javier Olivares the creation of La Que Se Avecina, when he is the scriptwriter and creator of El Ministerio del Tiempo. We apologize for the mistake.

The murder of Olivia, one of the girls in Tenerife, at the hands of her father, Tomás Gimeno, who kidnapped and killed them in order to do “inhuman” harm to her mother, according to the judge’s order, has shocked to all of Spain in the last hours.

A crime that has been linked to the one that occurred in Seville, where the young 17-year-old Rocío Caíz was brutally murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

Two sexist murders that have once again put gender violence at the center of the political discussion and that have served to point to the ultra-right formation Vox, which systematically denies this form of violence.

There are many who in social networks have criticized that there are still parties like this that deny sexist violence. Among them Javier Olivares, creator of the TVE series El Ministerio del Tiempo, who has been very tough with the formation of Santiago Abascal.

“I did not want to get into the subject (it has me very depressed), but just say a little thing. All those who when they kill two girls and / or each woman for gender violence (there are the data) come out with arguments such as “something will she have done”, false complaints, etc … YOU ARE SHIT “, he has written in his twitter account.

In two other messages, Olivares remembers Vox:

“And those who institutionally do the same, do not recognize gender violence and avoid even minutes of silence, I don’t know where their brain or soul is (probably near the ass), but they should …

