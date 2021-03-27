“I don’t know where the air gives me”

Ana Blanco, presenter of the TVE Newscast, has lived this Friday an uncomfortable moment in full direct caused by an open mic during the broadcast of a report.

The incident happened during the broadcast of Newscast 1, the afternoon newscast at 3:00 p.m., when a report by journalist Carlos del Amor was being broadcast on the musician Coque Malla, who has presented his new song, El crac universal, a song written in the middle of the pandemic.

However, an equipment failure left a mic open on set during that informative piece, which made the viewers able to hear Ana Blanco’s voice in the background from their homes.

“Where do I wear? Where do I wear?That I no longer know where the air gives meAt this point! “, you hear Ana Blanco say.

A few weeks ago TVE renewed the image of its news programs, with a new design on the set decoration, more open, in which the presenters spend more time on their feet before the cameras.