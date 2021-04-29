“I don’t know if it can be called lust, but I’ve been obsessed with sex for a while”

You already have here a new installment of the consulting room of sex that each week brings you 20 minutes. To ask your question write to consultoriosexo@20minutos.es.

Erection problems

QUESTION I was without a partner for a year and now I am with a girl and we have been there for 6 months. We have been trying to make love but something always happens. There are times that in the sexual preliminaries I get spliced ​​and shortly after doing it it is like I do not feel and I lose my erection.

Other times I don’t get up directly. We have not yet been able to have a full sexual relationship. 4 years ago I had a girlfriend and I did not have these problems. One fact is that I masturbate very daily. What should I do?

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT Throughout erectile dysfunction there is a psychogenic component, regardless of whether there is a possible organic cause. If you have erections when you masturbate, you have erections when you wake up and in non-coital erotic games you have an erection, it could almost be deduced that there is no organic cause or side effect of any drug that justifies your erection difficulties.

You indicate that you erection She is good at foreplay, but when you do the penetration you lose your erection; At this point, it would be necessary to assess whether your partner’s vaginal lubrication is very intense and this makes you lose sexual sensations and consequently the erection.

It is likely that after some initial erotic encounters marked by your difficulty, two elements have been set in motion that collide with each other: the wish erotic and the afraid to repeat your difficulty; in this duel fear always ends up winning, which translates into anxiety and originates a logical vascular response whose translation is a loss of erection.

In your case, a simple sexological counseling together with an initial pharmacological support will allow you to gain confidence to gradually stop the medication in parallel with the restoration of the tranquility and trust in the intimate plane of your relationship.

Doubts with sexual identity

QUESTION I am not clear about my gender, I was born a man but I do not identify with my body and I have a hard time. I am 18 years old and I do not dare to say anything about this in my environment, not with my friends, much less with my family.

I don’t know what steps to take and if I should do genital surgery. Where can I go? What I can do? I live in Sevilla.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT identity sexual is the intimate perception of considering oneself a man or a woman; and this perception is cerebral, it is expressed from within, it is not chosen, it cannot be changed and neither genitalia nor culture determines it.

In your case, and at 18 years of age, it seems clear that you are woman because you feel like a woman, regardless of the sex you were assigned at birth by genital perception criteria.

The most desirable thing is that your environment of friends and your family are permeable to understand the reality of your situation of transsexuality; sometimes, the reaction that you assume they will have when expressing the reality of your sexual identity is much better than expected.

However, you are of legal age and that allows you legally to initiate those steps that help to identify yourself with the Body that you wish you had and get so that others see you and treat you as you want to be treated.

Transit protocols hormonal and genital reassignment are protocolized and defined in the different laws that the various Autonomous Communities have established around transsexual situations.

The decision to start a hormonal transit and / or genital reassignment surgery is a decision that will always depend on you and will have the medium and professional medical advice.

My suggestion is that you contact the Spanish Federation of Societies of Sexology (FESS) and there they will indicate the reference places in Andalusia to which you can go. This is the FESS website.

Mitigate the maelstrom

QUESTION I am somewhat obsessed with sex. I don’t know if it can be called lust, but I’ve been obsessed with it for a while. I am 22 years old and my sexual relationships so far have been rather frustrating (with two guys I dated).

Since I am alone I am in a sexual maelstrom, I watch a lot of porn and continually fantasize about sex scenes. I’m starting to worry because I wasn’t like that before. I don’t know if this can be mitigated. Thank you Elena.

ANSWER FROM THE EXPERT wish Eroticism is one of the most exciting elements of human life and evolves throughout the life of the individual being subjected to inevitable ups and downs modulated by one’s own personal biography.

Our sexual biography has a bio-psycho-social support and in it they play an important role: age, state of health, lifestyle, levels of love, self-esteem, couple’s climate, cultural context, previous experiences and family history.

The RAE (Royal Spanish Academy of Language) defines “lust“As excessive desire for pleasure and” whirlwind “as unbridled passion or mixture of very intense feelings; Sexology interprets both terms as high levels of passion and desire.

You are currently living a moment of your lifetime in which your desire and erotic imagination is much more expressive and has not been accompanied in your experience by satisfactory affective and erotic components.

The rigidity cultural and social tends to manufacture “addictions and obsessions” and to devalue hobbies, which always tends to blame. I think you should let your feelings, your emotions, your thoughts and your fantasies flow; when you stop fighting them, you will feel more free.