League of Spain

‘I don’t know if in the other area they had raised the flag so fast’

Miguel Machado

June 21, 2020, 05:42 p.m.

Mikel Merino threw everything after the goal annulled to Real Sociedad in defeat against Madrid.

Mikel Merino, Real Sociedad midfielder, was critical of the collegiate’s decision to cancel a goal that tied the game against Real Madrid due to his positional offside, being in the trajectory of the ball, and stated that « in the another area « would not have raised » the flag so fast « .

« What is Courtois going to say but I am far from him, with five meters of distance between him and me, he has plenty of time to see the ball. He did not hesitate a second to raise the flag, I do not know if in the other area there would have been done so fast, « he said on Movistar +.

Despite the defeat and that Real Sociedad has not won in the three days since the break, Merino said he was « proud of the work and image » they gave, although annoyed by the result.

« We are more angry than sad. The image has been very good, we have gotten those feelings from before the break to play well but we cannot be happy about the result. When you do not get the victory you leave angry but especially because of the way to lose Those details that have tipped the balance without a doubt, « he said.