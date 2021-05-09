“I don’t know if I’ll go home”: on Mother’s Day they send messages from migrant children to Biden

15 minutes. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) asked the President of the United States (USA) Joe Biden to expedite the reunification of at least a thousand of the 5,500 migrant children separated from their families at the border, as a consequence of the policy of “tolerance zero “from his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The eve of Mother’s Day, ACLU reported an advertisement that will be published this Sunday in The New York Times.. With it, he seeks to denounce the separation of families and the hundreds of thousands of children “traumatized” by not knowing about their parents.

“It will remind me of my mother”, “I don’t know if I will go home again”, “They took my mother and father”. So says the notice in children’s handwriting.

“This Mother’s Day, Hundreds of children remain separated from their mothers and thousands more are suffering the trauma inflicted by Trump’s family separation practice.“Thus lamented Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU, in a statement.

“We know that the Biden Administration and the Family Reunification Task Force are working hard on this issue, but 4 families (who have been reunited) among thousands is just the beginning“added the ACLU.

He also urged Biden to expedite his promise to reunite and provide legal status to “all families torn apart by Trump (2017-20121)” before the release of the Family Reunification Task Force report, scheduled for June.

400 parents not located

He recalled that the Trump Administration began separating families at the border in 2017, shortly after taking office. The list includes “babies and young children ripped from their parents’ arms.”

To date, approximately 400 parents separated from their children at the border have not been located.. An estimated 1,000 families have yet to be reunited, the ACLU detailed.

In addition, he called on the Biden Administration to rebuild asylum policies for these migrant children and their families. Equally, “end abuses by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)“, among other requests.

“This Mother’s Day, despite the change in Administration, hundreds of people will be forcibly expelled from the US, including mothers traveling with their children, under a process invented by Trump that completely ignores the laws of asylum “. This was expressed, for his part, Omar Jadwat, another director of the ACLU.