Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has acknowledged that he does not know if he would be able to take a close in the NBA, and not finish a season in which the Los Angeles team was shining and had serious options to fight for the title, which would be his fourth seventeen seasons ring.

“I don’t know if I would be able to take a shutdown in the NBA without first having the opportunity to end the season,” he said in a video conference with US media.

JamesIn the fourth week without competition, he believes that once the coronavirus pandemic is “under control” it should “resume the season.” “I feel like we are in a good position to come back and compete for a championship, do what we love again and get our fans to be proud of us,” he argued.

For this reason, he does not rule out beforehand, not without discussing it before, to be able to resume the season even if it is either behind closed doors or in a single neutral scenario, such as playing every game in Las Vegas to avoid so many displacements. “It has to be anywhere that allows us to be safe both on and off the pitch. Will there be another NBA game with people in the stands? Not them. But really, I hope so,” he predicted.

At the moment, he is satisfied with the season they were running, with the Lakers (49-14) being the second best team in the entire NBA, only behind the Milwaukee Bucks (53-12). “I am pleased to have been with my ‘brothers’ when thinking about some of the games that we won, that we lost, that we traced back and everything that we have been going through this season, “he assured after reiterating that he would like to finish the season on the track.

But the current situation, of sports paralysis and social confinement by COVID-19, believes that “it is not natural.” “It’s something that has never happened before. Some of you are older than me, you’ve probably never seen this happen before. You just try to have all the information day by day,”

04/09/2020 at 12:16

CEST

EUROPE PRESS

.