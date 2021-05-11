“I don’t know if I will go to the Olympics”

Rafael Nadal, winner of two gold medals (individual in Beijing 2008 and doubles in Rio 2016), questioned his participation in the next Olympic Games by the context that the world is going through due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

“I don’t know yet, I can’t give a clear answer (about participation in the Tokyo Games) because I don’t know. In a normal world I would never think of missing the GamesSure, we all know how important they are to me. In these situations, I don’t know, we’ll see in a couple of months“Nadal assured in Rome, where this Wednesday he will make his debut against Italian Jannik Sinner.

Nadal makes his debut this Wednesday in Rome against the Italian Jannik Sinner.

Look also

“I have to organize my calendar. In a normal year I always have my calendar clear from January 1, but this year is different. You have to be flexible. The pandemic has made us experience things that we were not used to. When you talk about a pandemic, you talk about young people, but I think they have the energy to adapt more. In order to we who lead a life living in conditions that have changed drastically and we are more aware of the problems, this concern is more accentuated, “added the Mallorcan.

Look also

Rafa, a nine-time champion in Rome, dreams of staying with the tenth in the Italian capital. And the start will not be easy, against the local, number 18 in the world and great hope of Italian tennis.

“In Madrid I played very well, then I had two bad games and everything was lost (against German Alexander Zverev), but in Madrid I played at my best level in recent times. Here I had to adapt to new conditions, that takes time. but I’m ready. Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be one of the most difficult starts possible, against Sinner, I hope to be ready, “he said.

Look also

More statements by Rafa Nadal

“We (the most expert tennis players) have a life playing with the public, perhaps we need that a little more, but everything is theories and search for reasons. There is a young generation that is good. It is life, a wheel that does not stop for anyone“.

About the young people who come: “First, (him, the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer) we are missing events. Second, there is a new generation that is very good. Third, we are 33, 34 and 39 years old. Usually nothing is forever“.

Look also

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE