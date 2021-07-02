I don’t know if he looks like me, but Verstappen is spectacular; and have fun

07/02/2021 at 09:40 CEST

.

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double world champion of Formula One, returned this year, after two absences, to the premier class; with the team with which he celebrated his two titles (2005 and 2006, then renamed Renault).

In an exclusive interview with the . Agency that took place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, the Austrian circuit that hosts the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, the double Asturian world champion talks about how he is after his return to the category Queen; of the little importance he gives to age in F1; and of his opinion on the leader of the World-wide, the Dutch Max Verstappen.

Question: You have 32 victories and 97 podiums in Formula One. What do you think will come first, your hundredth podium or your 33rd triumph?

Answer: I don’t know (laughs). I guess the hundredth podium, because victory is always more complicated; and the podium, there are races where things work out properly and it’s easier.

It is much easier to get a podium than a victory; so i would say that.

Q: He ran against Verstappen Sr. (Jos) and now Verstappen Jr. (Max); and he raced against Schumacher Sr. (Michael) and now Schumacher Jr. (Mick). Can it be said that in the first case the son is better than the father; and in the second the other way around? Or is it too early to say the latter?

A: You have to give it time, it is not known yet.

There has been a long tradition of family sport in the motor world; historically, passion has passed from father to son. We see it, without going any further, in the case of Carlos Sainz; but it was always like that, with Graham and Damon Hill, with the Villeneuves (Gilles and Jacques), with the Rosbergs (Keke and Nico), with the Piquets (Nelson and Nelsinho) … so there is a lot of family tradition. And now we see it with Verstappen and with Schumacher.

Q: You once dethroned a sevenfold world champion, the German Michael Schumacher. Do you think Verstappen will dethrone the other seven-time champion, England’s Lewis Hamilton, this year?

A: Well, if we were to say a favorite now, we would surely say Verstappen. The two are very even and it is clear that the World Cup will be played between the two. It will depend a little on what Mercedes can contribute and what Red Bull can contribute.

But this year it will be more competitive. What seems clear is that it will not be a Mercedes ride and that it will be very close until the end.

Q: Is Verstappen the most like you, the way you drive?

A: I don’t know. I don’t think you can compare riding or styles. Each one has its own. Verstappen is surely someone spectacular; and you enjoy watching it.

I, last year, who was at home watching TV, surely when you have pilots like Verstappen they always offer you something extra. And those types of drivers are the ones you want to cheer on, so that things go well for them.

Q: Age goes in the head of each one, but if we look at the dates on the identity documents, it is obvious that there are pilots here who are a few years older. How is your relationship? How do they see you? Do they ask you for advice? Do they show you admiration? Or does everyone go to their own ball?

A: Everyone goes to his own ball. Age is given much more importance from the outside. This year is exaggerated, the questions that I have had to answer about the age and the topics that I have had to listen to seem totally excessive. Because my entire sports career has been just the other way around. I have always been the youngest of those who ran, in each category.

And lately, when I went to the Indy or the Dakar; or when I was one of the youngest … in my life I have answered questions about age. Now, well, Formula One is what it has, it is very media-driven; and you have to talk a little about everything.

Also of age. But in motorsport, what we have always looked at is the stopwatch. Because if not, there would only be young riders here.

It’s like karts. There are twelve-year-olds and others who are 16, but if they are a second away from you … I don’t think age is that important either.

Q: Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, a motorsport legend, won his first World Cup at 40 years old and his fifth at 46 …

A: Yes, it was another time, surely.

P: Already. But do you see it feasible?

A: I don’t know. It’s not going to be because of age, in any case.

If the car you have and the team you are in has a moment of dominance in the sport and superior performance, then the two drivers who drive that car win. Whether they are 18 or 38. So, as I say, age is totally secondary.

Q: But with the pilots on the grid who are more veteran, who have been around for more years, is it more related?

A: No, no. With whom you have more relationship on a day-to-day basis, in my case, it is with your partner (the Frenchman Esteban Ocon), because you spend more time with him.

Esteban I think he’s 24; And yet he is the one with whom I spend the most time and with whom I have the most relationship. We played ‘play’ together, we played a soccer game; or we are going to ride a bike.

Or later with Carlos (Sainz), because he is from your country. So age doesn’t matter. It has nothing to do with it. .