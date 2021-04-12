“I don’t know if Cala is racist, but he has to pay for what he told me”

The alleged racist insult he received Mouctar Diakhaby it is far from being forgotten, at least by the French footballer. Even if The league has exonerated Juan Cala because they have not found evidence in this regard, the Valencia player is not going to give up in his efforts to ask whoever is responsible, starting with the defense of the Cadiz.

“I don’t know Cala personally, I can’t say he’s a racist, I don’t know him, but he said a racist word and that’s why you have to pay, because if we let those things happen… we are never going to eradicate racism in society “, the Valencianist assures in a wide interview in ‘AS’.

For Diakhaby it is not a problem in Spain, but something more serious. “There is racism in society and in all countries. It is not a case of Spain. It happens in Spain, in England, in France, everywhere. That is why it is something that we have to eradicate. People have to think better of themselves when they say something, we are all human and equal. I also have friends of all colors, “he remembers.

This was the play of the controversy

Diakhaby recounts what happened. “He insults me and turns. I don’t hear him” leave me alone, “because then he turned his back. I yelled” referee, referee. “My reaction was strange. It was the first time that had happened to me and I forgot everything that happened on the grass. He only had his words in his head. He tells me when he gets up. I think he hurts himself, I don’t know that, but he gets up and then tells me. You can see in the image that he turns a little towards me and the last word that comes out is “shit”. But when he says it, he is closer to the ground than standing, “he tells the journalist at the press conference.

It also tells how Fali, good friend of Cala and one of the heavyweights of the Cadiz, He tried to take away the iron from the situation. “He was trying to calm me down. He was trying to get me to listen to him. He was talking to me about things about the shield, but I didn’t want to know anything about anyone. He told me: “You calm down, you think about your shield.” I told him that it is a subject that is not to think about football or money. It was a racism thing. He wanted to reassure me, but I, you have seen everything, was very angry, “he recalls.