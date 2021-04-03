‘I don’t know how I’m alive right now’, Rafael Amaya reappears on video

“The truth is that I do not know how I am alive right now, I feel alive again, I feel very happy,” he said. Likewise, Rafael Amaya explained that many professional projects are coming, one of them could be the eighth season of “El Señor de los Cielos”.

“I am in total sobriety and doing a lot of exercise, I feel very happy,” he said when questioned by netizens about his state of health.

In the clip, Amaya said he was very happy to appear again before his followers, and expressed that this symbolized a rebirth for him.

“It is the first time that I make an appearance, it is a historic moment in my life, a watershed, I thank my compadre and my team,” he said.