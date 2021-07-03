“I don’t know anything about Schumacher, I have no more information than what is known”

07/03/2021 at 10:34 AM CEST

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double world champion of Formula One, returned this year, after two absences, to the premier class; with the team with which he celebrated his two titles (2005 and 2006, then renamed Renault).

In the second part of an exclusive interview with the . Agency that took place at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, which is hosting the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend, the brilliant Asturian driver explains that he does not believe that many things will change. here at the end of the season; of his experiences in the WEC and in the Dakar; and the scant information he has about the star he dethroned, the seven-time German world champion Michael Schumacher, still convalescing from the serious skiing accident he suffered at the end of 2013 in Meribel, in the French Alps.

Question: What do you think can happen between now and the end of the season?

Answer: Nothing.

Q: Will it be more or less similar to what we have seen so far?

A: Every race will be exactly the same. The cars are practically frozen already with a view to next year. All teams are focused on 2022; And we race every fortnight in a different place in the world, but if last year Mercedes won, then Red Bull went, then there was McLaren, then Aston Martin, Renault, Ferrari, Alpha Tauri, Alfa Romeo, then Haas and then Williams … .

After all of 2020 and so far in 2021 without changing anything, the people who think that something is going to change in the second half of 2021 is that they do not understand Formula One.

Q: Between your departure and your return to F1 you successfully participated in events such as the WEC (the World Endurance Championship); the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Daytona, the Dakar … Of all that, what was the most fun and what was the most demanding?

A: The most fun was Le Mans and the WEC (which he won with Toyota), because fun is closely related to success and victories; and therefore it was a very productive year in racing. And being world champion again in 2019 it was very special to experience it. The two victories at Le Mans were also legendary races.

And outside the Resistance I would say the Dakar, because it was a beautiful experience, too. Not only on a professional level, but on a personal level. It was a challenge, crossing an entire country, the desert, with a co-driver next to you … and experiencing the most human part of motorsport a bit, too.

Q: What is it about Formula One that is more fun than all that, if you see it that way?

A: No, fun-wise, I think it’s on par. I don’t think you have more fun driving a Formula One than another car in another category. What it does have is that privileged position of being considered the highest and most prestigious in the motoring world; and most often, too.

It has that appeal, of being on the ‘top’. And a bit, because of my career and my learning on the circuits, it is the category in which I feel most comfortable, because all my driving has been developed in Formula One.

If I go to the Dakar I am a bit out of my environment, out of my comfort zone … the return to Formula One is because it is a more natural place for me, but in terms of fun I hope to have fun for many years; and it will surely be out of F1 in the future.

Q: And in Formula One, how many more years do you see here?

A: I don’t have a clear goal or objective. But hey, as many as I can, surely; or the ones I feel like. Right now if I had to say, I see myself for many years; because I look good, I’m enjoying it; and with the new rules of 2022 there is going to be that bug to see how it goes.

And even if it goes well, regular or bad next year, in 2022; there is going to be a lot of hope also for 2023. Because when there is a new set of rules, the first two or three years are years in which everything has to stabilize. So there may still be big changes; and surely there is a little appetite to follow.

Q: With all due respect and without knowing if you can, or know, answer this question. Do you know how Michael Schumacher is doing and if we will see him again in public?

A: Nothing. I know nothing. I think we all know the same thing: the information that comes to us, droppers. But we don’t have any more information, we do.