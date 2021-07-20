I don’t have to apologize to Verstappen

The current Formula 1 world champion collided with his rival Max Verstappen, Red Bull, in the first lap of the race of the Grand Prix of Great Britain when both raced side by side at Copse, with the championship leader on the outside aiming to defend his lead.

The left front wheel of Hamilton it hit Verstappen’s right rear tire and sent the Dutch driver into the outer tire barrier in a 51 G-force impact. The Austrian house driver was assisted out and subsequently taken to hospital for precautionary checks.

The commissioners of the SON Hamilton was penalized with 10 seconds for the incident, but he was able to recover and overtake the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, to take victory with two laps remaining and win his eighth British GP.

The seven-time world champion has been criticized by the Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, who called his move an “amateur and desperate mistake” while saying that his team could choose to request the FIA ​​to take further action on the incident considering that the penalty in the race was not enough.

Verstappen has also lashed out at Hamilton on social media, calling his move “dangerous”, calling his post-race victory celebrations in front of the Silverstone crowd “disrespectful” while he was in hospital.

The Mercedes driver, who was speaking at the FIA ​​drivers’ post-race press conference before Verstappen’s comments were posted on his social media, called the action a racing incident and need not apologize for the shock.

“I haven’t really seen the footage, I saw a quick clip when I got back to the garage, but I will come back and have time to reflect on it,” Hamilton said. “From my current point of view I don’t think I’m in a position to have to apologize for anything. We were there running.”

Hamilton admitted that he did care for Verstappen when he learned that the Dutch driver was taken to the hospital for a check-up and will seek to speak with him to clear things up.

“I found out that Max is in the hospital and that definitely worries me,” he said. “None of us want any of us to be injured, that’s not my intention, so I hope it’s okay.”

“I’ll call him after this to check he’s okay. We live to fight one more day, there will be a lot of tough races and we have to learn to find a decent balance.”

“I do not agree with the stewards, but I take my sanction and continue with my work. I am not going to complain about it. Everyone is going to have a different opinion and I do not particularly care what people think. I just do what I do and I am very grateful for today. “

Also read:

Hamilton also refuted Horner’s claims of an “empty” win due to Verstappen’s retirement on the first lap, but understands the Red Bull crew chief’s reaction to being immediate in the race.

“I really have nothing to say to Christian other than that [la victoria] it doesn’t feel hollow, “he said.” There are 2,000 people on my team who work incredibly hard and it’s not just about me. “

“I have already said that it is not the form or anything that you want to see happen in racing. It is important that we all take a step back, since emotions are running high and I know what it is to lose points within the team and be in that position, so in general it is not something that worries me ”.

After this race, Hamilton closed the gap with Verstappen to eight points, who continues to lead the drivers’ standings.

Also read: