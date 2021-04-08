“I don’t have to apologize for what I did”

After 19 years, Ismael Álvarez, the former mayor of Ponferrada convicted of sexual harassment in the ‘Nevenka case’ has returned to pronounce this Thursday on his sentence before the cameras of Castilla y León Televisión, maintaining what it has already defended on other occasions: that he is “innocent” and has “nothing to regret.”

The interview, conducted on the program Question of Priorities, has influenced the scandal that has recently returned to remove the Netflix documentary Nevenka, which not only details the details of the case, but also portrays the social ordeal that the victim, Nevenka Fernández, had to suffer, and that even led her to leave the city of León.

Álvarez, at all times, has been on the defensive, describing his sentence as “unfair” and blaming it on “A judge wanted to convict me.” To do this, it relies on the individual vote of the magistrate Antonio Martínez Villanueva, who expressed himself in favor of his acquittal in the original conviction.

In this sense, he has stated that he does not find reasons to be sorry (“I do not have to apologize for what I did,” he has come to say) and has accused Fernández of lying, assuring that he can “prove 30 of his lies”, despite the fact that the interviewer, Jose Luis Martín, has reminded him on several occasions that the court it dismissed such evidence.

“They have condemned me without proof,” “I have not committed any crime”, “At the slightest mistake I would have asked for forgiveness, but there was no mistake”, are some of the phrases that Álvarez has uttered this Thursday.

In addition, he has boasted of “having the support of the Ponferradinos from that day until today”, while denying that social pressure caused Fernández to leave the town: “Nobody threw her out of here, in Ponferrada we all fit”.

Álvarez has even declared that he is “in favor of the struggle of women”, that condemns “without fissures all kinds of harassment” and that he would go to feminist demonstrations, but that he would be badly received for, precisely, the Nevanka case. “There is no one more respectful than me,” he said.

At one point, the conversation has taken on a more tense turn, and Álvarez has complained of “not agreeing at all” with the approach of Martín’s questions. The harshest point has come when Martín has asked him if he had thought about Fernández’s father, to which the former mayor has replied by naming his mother “who also has a bad time”, has asked “when is a sentence finished” defended that he comes from “a very serious family” and that everyone in Ponferrada “knows about the family that one is coming”. “Treat me as a human being, I am a human being,” he claimed before concluding.