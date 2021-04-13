“I don’t give a damn about losing, I won 12 thousand euros and I’m going home”

Benoit Paire returned to star in a controversial moment after his elimination from the singles table of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. The French tennis player fell 6-4, 6-7 (3) and 7-6 (5) in his debut, against Australian Jordan Thompson, and then charged against the circuit and its restrictions due to the pandemic: “I don’t give a damn about this game. I have a doubles match and then I’ll go home, a two hour drive away. Coming to these cemeteries depresses me.”

At a high-voltage press conference, Paire was absolutely unmotivated by the current state of tennis and said that he no longer cares if he wins or loses.: “We told ourselves that we were coming to Monte Carlo, one of the best tournaments in the world and you arrive, you see that it is empty and there is a sad atmosphere that has rarely been seen. I feel like a wretch when I’m on the court. The circuit rotted. But at least I have 12,000 euros! They’ll say, ‘He’s talking about a lot of money.’ I have earned 12,000 euros to be calm in the hotel and then go home. It is perfect”

Paire in Monte Carlo with Mannarino. This Wednesday they lost the doubles.

The current 31st in the world in the ATP ranking, who was also defeated in doubles this Tuesday along with his compatriot Mannarino, added: “The circuit has rotted and I am not going to retract my comments. I don’t care if I win or lose. It is the same to throw a winning shot as it is to double fault. As there is no type of environment you do not notice the difference. Normal life seems like shit to me right now. “

With these comments, Paire is definitely consolidated as one of the most controversial tennis players on the circuit, along with Nick Kyrgios. The Frenchman, who has nine defeats in ten games this season, he had already starred in a scandal at the Argentina Open, when he delivered the match against Francisco Cerúndolo after arguing with the chair umpire.

The Paire scandal in Argentina

