“I don’t get the vaccine, I’d rather die”

This Wednesday, Sálvame has shown a telephone conversation with Mustache Arrocet in which the Chilean comedian has shown his disagreement with the Covid vaccine.

As the program has commented, the recording corresponded to a phone call from the program with him, but when he finished speaking, María Teresa Campos’ ex has forgotten to hang up and has started talking about the coronavirus.

“They begin to ‘huevear’ with which they must be vaccinated now“, you hear him say.” They tell me about a vaccine and I don’t wear it or shit. Me I prefer to die“adds the humorist.

“I don’t want to know anything about vaccinations of any kind. Not even one!“, continues the recording. The collaborators have criticized his words, they have branded him a “denier” and they have assured that they had some more surprising statements that they would broadcast later.