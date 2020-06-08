President López Obrador declared this Monday that the test will not be carried out despite the contagion of Zoé Robledo, director of the IMSS

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador I declare that will not be tested after the contagion of Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), who this Sunday was positive to COVID-19 after being on Friday at an event with the president.

“I don’t get tested because I don’t have symptoms. Fortunately I am well and I take care of myself, the distance is guarded, now I went to the tour, in the acts there are very few people, only means “, justified López Obrador in his morning press conference.

The head of the IMSS confirmed his contagion on Sunday night when he maintained that “epidemiological surveillance of the case and its contacts is maintained.”

Just Friday, Robledo Aburto was at the morning conference in Tabasco with the president, the secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, and the Undersecretary of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas.

Still, López Obrador argued that the test should only be performed on people with symptoms such as dry cough, headache, and fever.

“I am fine, I am following the recommendations of doctors and specialists, which we must all follow, regardless of our position, performance or job. We all have to take care of ourselves, not leave the house if it is not necessary, ”he reiterated.

Despite being in the economic reactivation phase of the “new normal“Mexico continues in the most critical phase of COVID-19, accumulating 117 thousand 103 cases and 13 thousand 699 confirmed deaths.

Robledo is the latest high-profile contagion within the federal government, directing one of the main institutions leading Mexico’s fight against the coronavirus.

Other cases have been those of Irma Eréndira Sandoval, Public Function Secretary (SFP), and Ricardo Sheffield, head of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Prophecy).

Despite the questions, López Obrador resumed his tours last week through states in the southeast of the country, where he supervised the progress of his emblematic works, such as the Maya train and the Dos Bocas refinery.

This Monday, the president himself recognized the importance of continuing with hygiene and social distancing measures to contain the spread of the disease.

For this reason, he informed that his visit to United States planned for July on the occasion of the entry into force of T-MEC.

Still, he defended his national tours, insisting that “it is very important to visit the states” so that “the people do not feel abandoned.”

