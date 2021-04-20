“I don’t feel like being told that I can’t do it because I reach an age.”

Machismo manifests itself in many ways in various settings. This Monday and in the prime time of La 1, Lola Indigo illustrated one of the ways in which this inequality occurs in the world of entertainment in general and in dance in particular: the ageism.

And it is that, as explained, women are no longer suitable for castings at a much younger age than men. However, the Granada-born woman was clear: “I don’t feel like being told that I have to stop doing it because I reach an age,” she told the public, the captains … and Sara del Pino, who appeared at The Dancer auditions.

The dancer surprised both Mimi Doblas and Rafa Méndez, as she is one of the most emblematic professionals at the national level and both had worked with her before. In fact, the canary highlighted that Del Pino had collaborated in such iconic formats as the Grand Prix or Telepasión, in the public as well.

However, the woman appeared on the program like many other young people and amateurs. Why? Lola Indigo saw machismo as the reason, not the justification. “You have all my admiration just for how difficult it is to be a woman in the entertainment industry in general.

“You are totally fit to continue working on whatever you want”

“I don’t feel like when I get to an age they tell me that I can’t do something, because the guys are there working until the odd. Yes, they pass casting and are much older than us. That has to change, because you you are totally fit to continue working whatever you want, “said Mimi to applause, for example, from Sandra Cervera.

And the thing is, Del Pino was 42 years old, something that Miguel Ángel Muñoz highlighted: “How brave, you show by being here that there is no age for dancingIn addition, the mirror of the format was finally opened after obtaining the precious 75% of the support of the attending public.