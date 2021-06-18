“I don’t feel anything on the left side of my face”

06/18/2021 at 6:22 PM CEST

Even in this situation Kevin De Bruyne can be decisive as he was against Denmark in giving a major victory to Belgium. A priori, the midfielder is already recovered from the operation he had to undergo in early June after the double fracture to his face that occurred in the Champions League final. But despite the medical discharge, the footballer is having to play with discomfort.

This is what he has expressed in statements to the ‘RTBF’ chain, in which he assures that he still does not have sensitivity on the left side of his face: “I do not feel anything on the left side of my face. It is as if I were anesthetized. It may take 6 months before my sensitivity returns. It’s very annoying, but you can play. ”

Despite the physical discomfort, De Bruyne ended the duel against Denmark with a goal and an assist, being key in the ‘red devil’ comeback. “I was kind of scared. The fracture is not completely healed. But I felt good at the end of the game. It didn’t hurt, “said the Belgian.