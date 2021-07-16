“I don’t care if my breasts reach my belly button!”

Gillian Anderson at the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony (Photo: Daniele VenturelliWireImage)

Gillian Anderson, the legendary agent Dana Scully from the X-Files series, is back in the limelight thanks to her 2021 Emmy nomination for best supporting actress for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in The Crown.

A few hours before the Academy of Arts and Sciences of television in the United States unveiled the candidacies for the 73rd edition of these awards, the 52-year-old actress did a direct on her Instagram profile to answer the questions that her followers were formulating him.

For more than 30 minutes, Anderson, in addition to talking about his professional career and his latest work on the series The Crown and Sex Education, responded to more personal questions.

One of her fans wanted to know what her favorite look had been during the confinement and she did not hesitate to give a sincere and unapologetic answer.

“It’s probably the same as outside the confinement. I mean, I’ve become very lazy and I don’t wear a bra anymore. I can’t wear a bra. I can’t, no, I can’t. I’m sorry, ”he assured. “I don’t care if my breasts reach my navel, I’m not wearing a bra anymore,” Anderson confessed unapologetically.

But Anderson is not the only one

The British-American actress is not the only celebrity who has decided to do without a bra in her day to day – a trend on the rise since global confinement.

Already in 2018, another actress nominated for an Emmy Award, Alex Bortsein, starred in a funny anecdote when she admitted that she went without a bra from the stage where she collected her award.

A few months later, it was Halle Berry who revolutionized Instagram by publishing a photo of her without this piece of underwear wearing a T-shirt that could read: No bra club – club without a bra.

