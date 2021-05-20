“I don’t care first or second, my passion is training”

05/20/2021

Robert Moreno, former Spain coach, in an interview for the newspaper Marca, has been reviewing his career and, in turn, has explained his desire to find a project for next season, which he has been working on for a long time: “I have been taking advantage to improve with the staff, doing things that do not give you time when you are active“His passion is training and he has told it that way.

Without giving details of the projects that have been offered, if you wanted to comment on the desire you have to do it: “What I like is training, I have no limitation on where to do it. I like my country, but my name has also come out in Italy … We’ll see what happens with this end of the season“.

In reference to this, his statements are surprising. He wouldn’t mind taking ‘a step back’ to enjoy the benches again: “I need a club that gives me peace of mind. I don’t care about First, or Second, here or abroad … My passion is training “.

The national team and the European Championship

His brief stint in the national team left him fond memories, but his goal now is to train a team again, as he already did in Monaco: “Nostalgia for the national team none because I am focused on team football. I have a lot of respect for the position of coach because I have lived it. I don’t need to receive a part of the Euro if you win like Ajax did with their league trophy, I’ll keep the work we did and the affection of the people. “

He knows what he’s talking about. When asked about the prominence of young people, he noted: “In a European Championship, young people are not recognized for their experience by time, that’s why selectors decide to pull the veterans. All the coaches want to have the best possible selection and they pull the people who will give them that. “