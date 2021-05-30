“I don’t believe Rocío Carrasco’s tears, we don’t want anything with her”

The testimony that Rocío Carrasco has told in her documentary series has fully splashed on the family of her mother, Rocío Jurado, from whom Carrasco remains estranged after the death of the singer. As explained Jose Antonio Rodriguez, husband of Gloria Mohedano, the relationship between both parties is even more deteriorated than before as a result of said documentary.

“The posture we had before is worse, not wanting anything“with her, he has assured in an interview in Socialité.” We do not want anything because many red lines have been crossed. There are principles in life (…), she has forgotten them, has passed those red lines as mother and as daughter, with respect to her mother and father, “he added.

In your opinion, “in life you can not go with hatred, because that hatred ends up eating you and hurts you. She said you had to lose your fear and has lost it, but hate also has to lose“.

For Gloria Mohedano’s husband, Rocío Carrasco had to have spoken “at the time” and not have remained silent for 20 years.

José Antonio Rodríguez has spoken harshly about his niece, about whom he has assured that his testimony is not believed: “You admit that she says that she does not believe her daughter’s tears, because I don’t believe her tears“, has said.

Also, José Antonio has made his position very clear in the conflict between Rocío Carrasco and her daughter, Rocío Flores, positioning herself on the part of the latter. “I don’t believe it, because I know both versions of that fight for a long time, “he assured, although he did not want to tell the version of Flores.

“I’m not going to tell Rocío Flores’s version. I have heard her version, but it is not up to me to say it. That that his daughter has hit him has many nuances. That fight is transformed and enlarged and sold as each one wants to sell it, “he justified.

At this point, José Antonio has pointed to “a mind that is the organizer and the creator. Rocío Carrasco is the puppet of that mind who is the one who directs all the time, “he said without explicitly referring to Fidel Albiac, Carrasco’s husband.