Paty Navidad once again questioned the veracity of the coronavirus crisis and unleashed a scandal by asking people to go record in hospitals (Photo: Instagram @patricianavidad)

Mexican actress, host and singer Paty Navidad is again in the middle of the controversy, because her controversial statements on social networks have given much to talk about in the last weeks.

A new tweet in which launches against the use of the mouth mask, a recommended sanitary measure that the different health agencies in recent months It has unveiled in order to stop the spread of the conoravirus, the infection that keeps much of the world on edge, has generated considerable controversy.

Through a Twitter post, the controversial actress pointed out that the use of the face mask would be violating her individual guarantees and your rights to feel completely free.

I do not use a muzzle or a face mask I do not obey laws or orders that violate my human dignity and curtail my individual rights, freedoms and guarantees. I am free, conscious, responsible and respectful of those who do use it, I do not go to places or to people who ask to wear a muzzle

The controversial statement by the also host is radically contradictory against what the health authorities have recommended, in Mexico led by the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López- Gatell.

The Mexican actress assured that the new coronavirus was created by pharmaceutical companies to control the world (Photo: Twitter)

It is not the first time that the actress has been involved in a controversy of such caliber, for the famous is known for issuing scandalous statements concerning multiple issues of the current situation in society.

The constant in this regard is that Christmas has been skeptical and reluctant about the information released regarding COVID-19, Statements that have positioned her on the markers of trends in social networks, spaces in which she has not always been successful in public opinion.

Paty christmas, who has been using his Twitter account for several months to spread “his truths”, had already written controversial messages on other current issues, such as climate change and 5G technology, but her claims about the coronavirus have sparked a host of negative reactions.

Christmas has been ironic about the negative comments that have been issued about it (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

The actress of La fea mas bella assured that the new virus was created by pharmaceutical companies to control the world and provoke the extermination of humanity.

Coronavirus is a virus created by pharmaceutical companies as part of the dark elite plan, method of mass control and population reduction: ‘Kalergi Plan. One of the forms of genocide is to create epidemics, ‘natural’ disasters and exterminate much of humanity

Christmas added that the business driven by drug developers is known to the World Health Organization (WHO), an organization that according to her would be behind the creation of global epidemics.

This alliance, according to the Televisa actress, would help create vaccines that facilitate the spread of deadly or difficult-to-attack viruses, which can only be fought with drugs developed to go against the evils and earn money at their expense: « Health, big business. »

Paty Navidad has been criticized on several occasions for her opinion on various topics (IG: patricianavidad)

Through vaccines they seek to control us, make us weak and manipulable beings to better exercise the role of slaves and at the same time we are vulnerable to any virus or epidemic created by them. Coronavirus as a method of population reduction and business

The also singer has described the so-called new normality as « the new world dis-order » in which the planet will see the arrival of beings from outer space. « They are preparing something big worldwide, after an‘ apparent ’alien invasion, holograms of religious images arrive in the sky, « Blue Beam Project » or Blue Ray. Wake up to the conscience, all the answers to our questions are within us ”, he assured.

