“I do not understand how the VAR does not enter the penalty”

04/30/2021 at 00:30 CEST

The coach of Vlillarreal, Unai emery, said at a press conference that they cannot send the message that a 2-1 victory against Arsenal is a bad result because they have beaten a great team after completing a good first half.

“In the second half, they squeezed us, but we saw the option of the third goal,” added the Basque coach, who pointed out that when the match was even, he arrived “a penalty that is not”, with which the 2-1 materialized.

“I do not understand how the VAR does not enter. There is no explanation. I thought it was a penalty because they have given it, but when I have seen it …”continued the Villarreal coach, who, despite this, added that they cannot lower their arms and must continue with the fight.

“Without the penalty and without missing the goals, things would have been different. With one more we were controlling, but Capoue’s card and the penalty have arrived, which is what has changed everything. We are self-critical, but we are not going to flagellate ourselves for it. You have had options, but there are things that you cannot control, “he added.