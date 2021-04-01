“I do not try to intimidate the adversary”

04/01/2021 at 8:40 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The PSG goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, revealed his particular way of dealing with penalties for PSG TV: “I’m not the one who shoots the penalty, but I try to concentrate. I don’t try to intimidate the opponent; it is a moment of tension for everyone”.

The Costa Rican was able to stop a penalty shot at Leo Messi in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. His performance was decisive to certify the Parisian pass to the next round: “If I have the opportunity to stop it, I do my best to take advantage of it. Thank God I have already done it a few times. You just have to prepare, understand the situation and give it your all.”.

The ex of Real Madrid has saved up to 18 penalties throughout his career of the 39 who have been thrown, which is a 46% effective from eleven meters. Since his arrival in Paris, the goalkeeper has stopped four shots, two of them this last month: against Barcelona in Europe and against Lille in Coupe France.

Absolute confidence of Mauricio Pochettino

From the French media there has been speculation about the possible departure of Keylor Navas at the end of the season, but the truth is that the confidence on the part of Mauricio Pochettino is total. The Costa Rican, who has a contract until 2023, has been the leader of PSG in goal: 22 days in the Ligue and every minute in the Champions League. Beyond the occasional injury, the former Real Madrid is completing an excellent course. He has conceded 23 goals in 32 games and has left his clean sheet up to 16 times.