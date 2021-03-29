I do not regret it: Luis Miguel’s father, Luis Rey, recorded audio

I don’t regret it: Luis Miguel’s father, Luis Rey, recorded audio | Instagram

Apparently, it is in the last days of a person’s agony that he may come to regret his mistakes, however for the father of the singer, Luis Miguel, this moment would never come, was an audio that emerged recently which reveals what his last words were: “I don’t regret it.

In addition to being the manager of Luis Miguel for many years, the Spanish singer-songwriter would record a message months ago, shortly before his departure, apparently, Luis Gallego Sánchez, better known as “Luis Rey“He would not feel remorse for any of his actions.

Through the recording the voice of the spouse of Marcela Basteri, mother of the so-called “Sun of Mexico“He would express his way of thinking and seeing life, in the same way, he would address the relationship he had with his first-born son for so many years of which, according to the journalist, he did not feel guilty and was the subject” I do not regret it “where he states it.

“I do not regret … because my life is only mine. Perhaps someone has shouted to pay for my sins if only I planted my garden, only mine is the performance …” he interprets in the audio, which also accompanied by a speech in which he expressed, “no one would sink the ship.”

This CD is an audio of the “most villainous villain in Mexico” who has been the one who more than Luis Rey, Luis Miguel’s father, said, who away from the spotlight and out of the reach of his son, recorded an audio, explained the communicator and author of the book Luis Miguel: El Gran Solitario … 24 years, after the beginning of the video.

The video would be revealed by Claudia de Icaza in 2018, the year in which the first season of “Luis Miguel: La Serie” was released. After recording, a voice that sounds somewhat chilling would reveal the thoughts of “Luisito Rey” in the moments that I lived.

After the launch of the first autobiographical series, he was the “maximum figure” of the show, who captures his complex relationship with his father, the scenes, seen by millions of people through the Netflix platform, came to support many of the theories that revolved around the famous performer and his family for several years.

Most of them all pointed out that the progenitor of the “music star” would have been a ruthless being capable of everything to achieve in his son the success that he could not achieve in his dream of being a recognized artist.

In addition, it also reflected “bad treatment” that “Luismi” received from a very young age from the author of songs such as “In front of a glass of wine”, “Marcela”, “I am how I want to be” among others. The material would be recorded by the same composer, two months before leaving, the father of the “divo de México” declaims a thought:

There is nothing more beautiful in the world than when you have faith, there is nothing that can sink the ship, nor the greatest storm, music, the secret of two beings that can be achieved … we have credibility in our hands.

This ship cannot sink, it is full of love because music is the most beautiful thing that humanity created. These four sailors are going to cross the Atlantic to do something that possibly 500 years did something similar, says Luis Rey in his message.

The native of Cádiz, Spain, who stood out for his good vocal quality and his ability with the guitar, planned to return to music and “conquer America,” says the writer.

However, after the “star king” captured his version of some of the great enigmas of his life, the memory of Luis Rey became one of the characters most repudiated by all fans of the series, the father figure of the “Puerto Rican” artist officially perished in 1992 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, victim of a fulminant pneumonia, Claudia de Icaza’s version is that it was a kitchen overdose that took her life.

This, added to the mysteries that still surround the life of the interpreter of “La Media Vuelta”, have generated enormous expectations for the next premiere of the second season that will arrive on April 18.