News in the conflict between Belén Esteban and Jorge Javier Vázquez. The « princess of the people » has finally spoken about the fight that broke out on June 20 in ‘Saturday deluxe‘, when she dropped that the presenter perhaps had not suffered as much as she and her close ones the consequences of the coronavirus crisis.

Belén Esteban responds to Kiko Matamoros in ‘Sálvame’

Kike Calleja, a reporter for ‘Sálvame’, stood in Paracuellos to analyze the controversy outside his home. « I do not regret anything, because I still think so, « said Esteban, who did not want to reveal his had responded to the message that Jorge Javier He sent him over the weekend: « Who said it? What he has with Jorge privately is going to stay privately. »

Esteban knew « perfectly » who was going to stand next to Jorge Javier and one of them was Kiko Matamoros, who came to describe her as « populist » and « standard-bearer for the mileuristas ». She had no qualms about responding to the collaborator. « I’d rather be populist than ball. I did not know that there was a state lawyer in the program, which happens that it seems that he has not reached the attorney (…) I surround myself with normal people, not with soccer players or influencers. I know what I’m talking about« Bethlehem remarked.

Impending reunion

The collaborator confirmed that this Tuesday, June 23, she will go to the set of ‘Sálvame’ to meet Jorge Javier and the rest of her colleagues in a « normal » way. « I look forward to meeting my colleagues, going to my program and debating freely« he dropped with a serious gesture.

In addition, Belén took the opportunity to « applaud Kiko Matamoros, Jorge Javier Vázquez and all those who have been in ‘Sálvame’ every day during the coronavirus crisis, excusing his absence in a « medical report » that he presented to his bosses at the beginning of the pandemic.

Matamoros responds

From the set, Matamoros did not keep the answer: « This lady cannot be opposed, if you take her you will be disqualified. The one that on Saturday said that it had to be free, if one of what she has done says so, the disqualification begins« denounced his companion, convinced that Belén » is not the only one in the world that has a mileurista family « : » I have unemployed children, I know the problems of the people. Save yourself the judgments. The champion of freedom is the one who is against the freedom of opinion of others, « said Kiko.