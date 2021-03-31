By Edwin Pérez – Hall of Famer and former UFC two-division champion, Georges St-Pierre, is not only one of the best athletes to ever enter an MMA cage, he also possesses sportsmanship has earned him recognition and love of many sports fans.

It is for all of the above that it is surprising that St-Pierre himself admits that he never enjoyed mixed martial arts competition. GSP has already addressed this issue in the past, and recently did so again in statements delivered to Complex.

According to the MMA legend, he found it very difficult to deal with the stress of fighting and the humiliation of defeat (via TMZ):

“I do not like fight. I hate it. It is unbearable. The feeling of stress. Not knowing if you will be humiliated or if you may end up injured. It is very difficult”.

But not everything was negative. GSP is honest and agrees that he loved to win matches: