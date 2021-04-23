“I do not like fake people”

Although the reality show takes a few weeks, the relationships between the survivors do not stop changing from one day to the next between conflicts and difficulties. And it is that, if in the previous gala it was clear how much Marta López and Tom Brusse are imported, in this Thursday the radical turn that has taken, by which both have ceased their friendship, which came from outside.

In the above program, Tom cried for the problems with Marta, and assured that she had moved away from him as soon as he got closer to Melyssa, his ex-girlfriend. At that moment, López and Brusse fused into a hug, and the relationship seemed unbreakable … until now: “Tom, I I love you a lot and you have me for everything, but I can not do an injustice. We came together until the end, but I can’t be unfaithful to me, “said the former Big Brother contestant.

After that and throughout this week, the “contempt” changed places, and it came from the French himself, as she verbalized. For his part, Brusse said he was very disappointed. “You do not leave a friend bad in front of everyone. You take him elsewhere and explain what you did not like. His attitude with me, day to day, I do not like. I don’t like fake people“Tom commented to Gianmarco about López in the video of the previous days.

Meanwhile, Marta López was very hurt that the Frenchman did not want to give explanations to his face about his estrangement, something for which came to tears. In addition, Brusse said in the Palapa what he did not communicate in the coexistence, something that infuriated his partner.

“With Marta I don’t have no deal. I do not like his attitude or his way of being with me, there are many things“He explained. As expected, this did not satisfy Marta, who made her friend wait for the gala to clarify things:” She has been waiting two days for instead of being a person as God commands to sit down with me and talk, he has waited for Thursday. “This led to an argument in which neither gave their arm to twist and which ended with the breakdown of their relationship.