“I do not leave boxing with a bad taste in my mouth because I have done everything from the heart”

Joana pastrana it was clear to me. I knew that Saturday night at the WiZink Center in Madrid, in the old Sports PalaceYes, it was going to be very special. The last time she was going to sit in a corner to fight for something big and for this reason, mediated the fight against the French Anne Sophie Da CostaAs he recovered between assaults, he sought the complicity of the camera and smiled at him. “It’s the last,” the last, “he said.

After the fight, in which Joana was clearly superior to her rival, she retained the European title of European champion of the minimum weight, to which must be added her three titles of world champion, which makes her the best boxer in history from Spain.

Without work we would not have gotten here and without people either. I would never have imagined saying goodbye like this

At the end of the fight, with the belt tight around his waist and after applauding the audience and hugging a thousand times with his team and with the woman who had been his rival, Pastrana took the microphone to say, waiting for Don’t be bitten by the boxing bug in the future, your last words as a fighter.

“Without work we would not have gotten here and without people either. I would never have imagined saying goodbye in this way, this is a special occasion. Thank you very much ”, he said in the first instance.

I do not leave anything by halves and I will achieve everything that I propose, and I hope to make you all participate

Later, he acknowledged that “I am leaving boxing with a bittersweet taste, but not with a bad taste in my mouth because everything I have done is from the heart. The next thing I’m going to do – his intention is to dedicate himself to the world of cinema, as he advanced to MD – I will do better than my time in boxing. I do not leave anything by halves and I am going to achieve everything I propose, and I hope to make all of you who are here and watching the evening participate from their homes ”.

And ended by thanking. “I was clear that I wanted to have a farewell fight and I have to thank the Madrid’s community. Thank you very much and may boxing continue for everyone ”.