“I do not know how to remove the Registration Tax, the Government has told us”

FLIX GARCA

Madrid

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – 4:18 PM

“The Government is not going to remove the Registration Tax because it has been assigned to the Autonomous Communities. And it has not said them anymore”I commented Eduardo Divar, CEO of Kia Iberia, in a meeting with journalists that was also the first of Emilio herrera as the new president of the Spanish subsidiary, a position held for the first time by an executive who is not Korean.

But they have asked the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge and the Ministry of Industry remove VAT from the electric car, to make it more affordable. And furthermore, unify incentives and aid throughout Spain. In fact, according to Herrera, beyond the customer’s income, what most influences the sale of electric cars are public incentives to purchase.

Ace, there are countries like Holland where PHEV models (plug-in hybrids) are not sold because they do not have help and they are 100% battery-powered, which are more expensive, but they have them. In any case, “the best stimulus will be when the parity between the cost of a combustion car and an electric car, something to happen in late 2024 or early 2025 “.

Regarding the situation of the Korean company, in the first semester they have dispatched 26,000 units, so they are the sixth brand in volume. While in the private channel they are second, only surpassed by Toyota. For the entire year, they hope to make 56,400 units, without being affected by the semiconductor crisis, and achieve a share of 8.9%, 0.1% more than in 2020 in the private channel.

On the other hand, they will not reach a profitability of 2.1% (measured on invoicing) and will remain at 1.8% due to the bad start of the year. Likewise, they have set as another challenge to reach the 8,000 cars in the rental channel, double what they have been doing so far.

