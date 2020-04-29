A few hours ago, social networks witnessed the complicated family situation they live Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán; for the daughter accused her mother of several delicate matters.

Frida assured that “The Queen of Rock” has not exceeded her drug problems, to which Alejandra responded by means of a statement to the accusations.

The singer stressed that although at the time she did have an addiction, for now she is in complete sobriety.

“I am a person who does not hide my mistakes or addictions, which day by day I work to be better and thank God I am sober and healthy,” said Alejandra Guzmán.

Among other things, “La Guzmán” had to clarify issues such as the relationship with his daughter, the money he gives her to be able to live, the alleged relationship he had with who would be the couple and alleged father of his “grandson.”

“About the young Cristian I reiterate I never had anything to do with him, nor was my friend, we agreed for his brothers who were my collaborators. I have no need for that, “said Alejandra.

On the other hand, he also revealed that it is false that on the part of his managers there is a bad management of money or they interfere to receive a greater monetary income.

This is how the followers of the singer and her daughter reacted

Thus, fans of both protested to reprove Frida Sofía’s behavior, while others take sides and prefer to give confidence to Alejandra Guzmán.

It seems that although it seemed that the quarrels between the two would end soon, the lawsuit between mother and daughter seems to have no end.

Network users ask Frida to let go of the load or to free herself of those negative feelings that keep her from moving forward.

