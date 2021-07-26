“I do not encourage at this time to build portfolios. You have to wait and be covered”

How are you seeing the situation of the American and European stock exchanges at the end of July?

As we have commented in the fund consultancies that we do in Investment Strategies, we were expecting a healthy correction in the market because the companies that were driving the S&P 500 were increasingly smaller, mainly the technological ones and this is normally a clear bearish divergence, which makes the market correct. In the S&P 500 we have seen a very small correction, it has corrected to the 50 session average, which shows the strength of the US market. The NASDAQ 100 touched the area of ​​15,000 points and from there it corrected to the exponential average of 21 sessions and now it is trying to find 15,000 points again. The correction on Wall Street has been small but if we go to the EURO STOXX 50 there has been a major correction from 4,150 points to 3,900 points and from there it bounces again to 4,100 points. The European market is still strong with everything. We know that in summer we are in a seasonal bearish phase and although the results are being, in general, acceptable, the volume falls and we may have another healthy correction at least to make a double bottom where we have already done it, but this correction may be greater .

In the case of the Ibex 35 when it reached 9,300 points, I warned that I saw it as very weak and that it would possibly correct due to the weighted weight of bank shares. The IBEX 35 has corrected to the average of 200 sessions, but from that level it reacts strongly and is heading towards 8,700 points and from there it should cut back. Given this, I think it is time to cover positions, in fact we in a sicav that I advise called Eurohispano Options SICAV we are at 90% with a ‘call’ covered in money, so we expect the market to have volatility and correct

Read more

– You are a great connoisseur of Latibex, how do you see the situation of the Latin American benchmark? Do you see opportunities?

In the Latibex it is essential that currencies revalue, especially the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso. We have positions in Petrobras, Cemig, Bradesco and at some point we have traded in the margin that these values ​​give to do trading. If we look at the graph of the euro / real, the Brazilian real seems to have bottomed out, there is a reversed shoulder-head-shoulder and this can lead to significant rises for the real, which boosts Brazilian stocks because simply with the rise of the currency has an effect on the market. It is something that would be good for the Ibex 35 because part of the Spanish selective companies are invested in Brazil. I find the moment of the real interesting, with an upward trend. It is an opportunity for dynamic and aggressive profiles.

– Now that you are talking about more aggressive profiles, for slightly more conservative profiles such as the fixed income situation? How do you see the German bond after the ECB meeting?

As we saw, it seems that they are being more lax with inflation, 2% seems that it is no longer the objective and the movement that has occurred in the bund is spectacular because we have seen it at -0.07% and from there it is it’s gone to -0.40%, which is tremendous, a brutal drop. With what is being seen in inflation it should be just the opposite, the market has done the opposite of what we thought it was going to do but not only in the German bond does this happen, if we see what the US bond does, it has gone from 1.85% to 1.30% and that we came from returns of 0.70% in November of last year. The Americans have the bonus in positive, however we Europeans with maximums in electricity, with inflation at quite relevant points … the German ‘bund’ remains negative. These movements that have occurred in bonds have affected equities quite a bit.

Recent declines have stopped at close levels because some of that support has come from weak hands, retail investors because strong hands are covered with options or futures. The fear of missing the rises is making the minority enter although we are reaching relevant resistance in the Nasdaq 100 and in the S&P 500, which I think is going to be difficult to overcome. I do not encourage at this time to build portfolios, I would wait in the winter quarters, well summer, to take advantage of opportunities. In this market there are times when you have to wait and be covered.