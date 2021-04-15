“I do not contemplate that Fernando Alonso fails”

04/15/2021 at 12:38 PM CEST

Jarno Trulli, former Formula 1 driver and Fernando Alonso’s partner at Renault in 2003 and 2004, maintains a great friendship with the Asturian driver and is convinced that his return to Formula 1 will be rewarded. The 46-year-old Italian says he sees Alonso “highly motivated” with his new adventure in Alpine.

“I’ve been talking to Fernando recently and I have to say something: Fernando is ten years younger than me, so this is already a good thing for him. But, unlike me, he still really wants to drive. He has nothing else in mind but to pilot. I do not contemplate that he fails in what he is going to do, he is still in very good shape, “says Trulli on the official Formula 1 podcast: ‘Beyond the Grid’.

More doubts than Alonso offers you the Alpine car. “The big question is probably not how good Fernando is; the real key is how good his car will be in putting him in a position to fight his way to the top. I have very few doubts about Fernando, simply because I still see him extremely motivated. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that Alpine can offer him a car that is good enough to give him the opportunity to enjoy the great prizes of this 2021, “he says.

“Fernando is one of those drivers who plays psychological games and is a politician in his team. He is also a leading driver who wants to be the first on the team who wants to be number one. I don’t blame him for that. I’m not like him. I preferred to prove myself with results and not with politics. Probably this was one of my mistakes, “he admits. Trulli. “Of course, he always tried to get the best out of the team and the politics within the team, for himself. He always tried to focus attention on himself, you have to expect this from a top driver … He wants all the attention for himself. “.