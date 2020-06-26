Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell considered that September is too early to have a vaccine against COVID-19, and clarified that the IMSS does not develop a

For the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, the world will not have a COVID-19 vaccine next September, as some forecasts have stated.

I do not consider it feasible that in September 2020 we will have a vaccine available in the world, ”he declared at the press conference on the situation of the pandemic in Mexico.

He said there are about five “reasonably promising” vaccines and others at a very early stage.

López-Gatell explained that among the reasons why a coronavirus vaccine is not feasible in the coming months is that epidemics they are very complex and none of the vaccines in development have tested their effectiveness and security.

On the other hand, he said, the World Health Organization It is having consultations with its 195 member states that include knowing whether countries have the capacity to receive and use it.

But there is still no clear sign that this vaccine is very close to arriving, September is very, very close and I consider that it is not feasible for that to happen. ”

Similarly, the undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell clarified that he is not aware that in Mexico a vaccine against COVID-19.

Contrary to the news that in the Mexican Social Security Institute one is being created, he explained that the IMSS has a research area where the immunologist Constantino López Macías It carries out multiple studies related to how the immune system works against COVID-19, from which the knowledge bases that could identify what the formulation of a vaccine should be can arise.

But between that and having a vaccine there is a very long stretch that includes a prolonged period. So that’s the state with vaccines, “he concluded.

In the event that a COVID-19 vaccine in September or before, the undersecretary of Health announced that he will admit that he was wrong.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital