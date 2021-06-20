America’s Cup 2021



I do not believe it: very hard loss in Venezuela after duel with Colombia



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz June 19, 2021, 02:00 pm

The ‘Vinotinto’ will no longer have one of its main stars in the Copa América.

The America’s Cup of absences for Venezuelans. After suffering countless casualties due to covid-19 infections, this Saturday the Federation confirmed another hard absence for the remainder of the contest.

Through a statement it was reported that during the match against Colombia, valid for the second day of Group A, one of the players had an injury that removes him permanently from the Cup.

As it is not a loss due to virus issues, the Conmebol regulations do not allow the person affected to be replaced immediately but after a possible second round qualification. Something that at this point seems very unlikely.

“Medical report: our midfielder @ YangelHerrera8 suffered a minimal fracture of the anterior lip of the distal end of the right tibia during the match against @FCFSeleccionCol and for this reason, he will miss the rest of the # CopaAmérica”, trilled the FVF in his account of Twitter

Recall that the player entered the 59th minute of the duel that ended 0-0 with the coffee team.

Thus, Herrera, who came to break it in Europe with Spanish Granada, will not be able to continue under the orders of coach José Peseiro … The bad luck of ‘Vinotinto’ is terrible.